Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 2:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006

Diann Cynthia (Thompson) Diamond, 66, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, where she passed quietly in her sleep.

Diann was born November 30, 1952 to parents Daniel Curtis Thompson and Michelle Underhill in San Francisco, California.

In 1986 she with her husband moved to the Raleigh-Durham area to establish a building/development company known as Green Country Development Corperation of which she was an officer and part owner. She was always sensitive to employee needs but specialized in troubleshooting loan processing. She helped hundreds of people and young loan officers get the correct paper to the correct places. She was told many times by people they would never have gotten their house without her. She was active in the industry and elected several times as president of Durham chapter for Women in Construction and then held a national position in that same organization. She retired in 2006 in Chapel Hill N.C. Where she still owns a home. She then for some years traveled to many places around the world that she wanted to see. But three years ago she moved to somewhere she had always wanted to live Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was very happy here. Her favorite hobby was shopping.

Diann was preceded in death by her sisters Judy Walkingstick and Gail Weirather; father Daniel Thompson; father in law Jim Diamond and mother in law Dee Diamond.

She is survived by her husband Mike, of the home; mother Michelle Clevenger; sister Laura Thornbrugh; niece Kennedy Link, of the home and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

