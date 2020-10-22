Dianne Marie Cox
Bartlesville - Dianne Marie Cox, 80, passed away at her home in Bartlesville, surrounded by her children, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was born Dianne Marie Konkle on August 31, 1940 in Depew, New York to Edgar W. Konkle and Dorothy A. (Kowalski) Konkle. Dianne lived in Depew for 32 years before moving to Bartlesville in 1972. Before retiring in 2007, Dianne worked as a professional secretary and was certified by the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP), being named member of the year 1997-1998. She was a long-time member of The Bartlesville Bible Church and the Bartlesville Red Hat Society group, the Dazzlin' Ditzy Divas.
Dianne's life was centered around her faith, family and friends. Her genuine love was spiritual, selfless, considerate, and reached far and wide. Helping others made her happy and she never missed the opportunity to give; in fact, "no" was not in her vocabulary. She lived fully and would go most anywhere and do most anything with those she loved, chatting and laughing along the way. Whether with friends, family or her fellow Red Hatters, Dianne enjoyed gathering, traveling, visiting and just having fun!
"Mom" and "Grandma" were her most important roles, top priorities and true loves in life—her pride and joy. Dianne was deeply loved by her children: E. Darrin Cox and his wife, Kathi of El Paso, Texas; David Cox of San Francisco, California; Cheryl Redfearn and her husband, Kyle of Grapevine, Texas; and Michael Cox and his wife, Alana of Savannah, Georgia; her grandchildren: Adam Cox, Mitchell Redfearn, Caleb Cox, Logan Redfearn, Ryan Redfearn, Marin Cox and Charlie Cox; and great-grandchildren: Haleigh Cox, Flynn Deeter and Adalyn Cox. Many other friends and family loved her and were loved by her, especially her "virtual sister" Vicki McBroom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Dorothy Konkle and two brothers, Richard and Wayne Konkle.
A service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles McCarthy of The Bartlesville Bible Church officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
.