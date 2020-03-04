Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Evelyn Johnson, 85, longtime Copan area resident, died at 9:45 P.M. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Jane Phillips Medical Center

Funeral services for Mrs. Johnson will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Copan United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Peck officiating. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery at Caney, Kansas directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M. and the Johnson family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Mrs. Johnson was born at Hammond, Oklahoma on January 23, 1935 the daughter of Gordon A. and Rosie L. (Ball) Ward. She moved with her family to Fort Scott, Kansas where she began her education and then to Copan where she met Sam. She was married to Junior Ray "Sam" Johnson on August 30, 1952. They made their home in the Copan area on the family farm for over 40 years. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Copan United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also known to be the 'Best Darn Cook In The World"

Mrs. Johnson is survived by one son, Doug Johnson and wife Lorraine of Copan, a daughter-in-law, Renee Johnson of Copan, a sister-in-law, Lois Ward of Dean, Texas, a brother-in-law, Richard "Shorty" Johnson of Mesquite, Nevada, four grandchildren, Kristopher Johnson of Copan, Clifton Johnson and wife Janessa of Dewey, Jenifer Schulz and husband Justin of Owasso and Emily Boggs and husband Rex of Dewey, eleven great grandchildren, Kaydence, Haydn, Addison, Isabella, Eli, Colton, Silas, Jordyn, Brendon, Sydney and Jensyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald D. Ward, a son, Curt Johnson and her husband Junior Ray "Sam" Johnson on June 22, 2010.

Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the American Diabetes Association.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Dolores Evelyn Johnson, 85, longtime Copan area resident, died at 9:45 P.M. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Jane Phillips Medical CenterFuneral services for Mrs. Johnson will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Copan United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Peck officiating. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery at Caney, Kansas directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M. and the Johnson family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.Mrs. Johnson was born at Hammond, Oklahoma on January 23, 1935 the daughter of Gordon A. and Rosie L. (Ball) Ward. She moved with her family to Fort Scott, Kansas where she began her education and then to Copan where she met Sam. She was married to Junior Ray "Sam" Johnson on August 30, 1952. They made their home in the Copan area on the family farm for over 40 years. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Copan United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also known to be the 'Best Darn Cook In The World"Mrs. Johnson is survived by one son, Doug Johnson and wife Lorraine of Copan, a daughter-in-law, Renee Johnson of Copan, a sister-in-law, Lois Ward of Dean, Texas, a brother-in-law, Richard "Shorty" Johnson of Mesquite, Nevada, four grandchildren, Kristopher Johnson of Copan, Clifton Johnson and wife Janessa of Dewey, Jenifer Schulz and husband Justin of Owasso and Emily Boggs and husband Rex of Dewey, eleven great grandchildren, Kaydence, Haydn, Addison, Isabella, Eli, Colton, Silas, Jordyn, Brendon, Sydney and Jensyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald D. Ward, a son, Curt Johnson and her husband Junior Ray "Sam" Johnson on June 22, 2010.Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the American Diabetes Association.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 4 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close