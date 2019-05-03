Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Paul Fleming. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church of Jenks Send Flowers Obituary

Don Paul Fleming, 80, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed with his wife by his side on April 29 following a difficult battle with cancer. He was born on October 2, 1938 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Paul and Vivian Fleming. He grew up in Sapulpa and attended Oklahoma State University. Don began his professional work life as an insurance agent/co-owner. He retired from a longstanding career with Phillips Petroleum Co as the head of Executive Services where he managed their hunting and fishing resorts in upstate New York and south Texas. He enjoyed being outdoors following his passion for hunting, fishing, gardening and caring for their 10 acres. Don also loved sports and very much enjoyed watching and coaching his daughters on the softball fields and grandsons in the gym.

Don is survived by his devoted wife, Karen of 52 years; their two daughters, Paula and husband Jeff of Denver, CO and Stephany and her husband Kahle of Edmond, OK; and grandsons, Kaden and Kyler. His father, mother, and his brother Jerry predeceased him.

A service honoring Don's life will be at 10:30am on Friday, May 3rd at the First Baptist Church of Jenks. The family would like to thank all of his friends, family, caregivers and the Excell Home Health and Hospice teams for all of their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local church of choice or to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation at https://omrf.org/donation-form/.

