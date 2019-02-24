Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald D. Lawson of Bartlesville, passed away February 10, 2019 at Medical Lodge in Dewey, Oklahoma. He was 96 years old. Don was born August 20, 1922 in Elgin, Kansas. He was Veteran of the

He married Lena Boulanger and had four children. He worked 19 years at Boeing in Wichita, Ks before moving to Tulsa, Ok in 1968 to work at American Airlines. He later worked for Phillips Pet. Co. where he became an Operator at the Downtown Power Plant before his retirement in 1985.

Don enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, baseball, music and dancing.

He came from a family of musicians as his parents played for dances around Elgin Ks where he grew up. His father played fiddle with "Lloyd Lawson and the Outlaws". Don played banjo and standup bass , his wife Lena played piano while his brothers played saxophone, drums as the "Border Buckaroo's". He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Mae Lawson, his brothers Jim, Jesse, and Aubrey Lawson, His wife Lena, his oldest son Donnie, his niece Carolyn Lawson, and his great granddaughter Amberlyn Rose Stumpf. He is survived by: Two sons, Ron Lawson of Bartlesville, Harry Lawson & his wife Becky of Ochelata, Ok, his daughter Thursie Broome of Skiatook Ok, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and bonus Grandkids.

There will be a memorial service March 9 at 2 PM at the Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Vera, Ok. He will be laid to rest In Elgin cemetery next to his wife at a later time. In lew of flowers we request donations be made to Vera Full Gospel Fellowship Church 120 W. Ramona Ave. Vera, Oklahoma 74082.

