Donald "Bubba" Davis, 66, retired Motor Winder for TRW-Reda Pump passed away at his Copan Home on March 21, 2019,

Donald was born August 7, 1952 in Bartlesville to parents Alfred and Ruby Pearl Howell (Davis), He attended College High and was in the 1970 graduating class there. In 1974 he started working for TRW-Reda Pump, where he made a career of 36 years, retiring in 2010. On March 25, 1975 Donald married Toni Dunkle in Bartlesville.

When Donald wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors fishing, hunting and shooting. Donald and Toni were long time members of the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.

Donald is survived by his wife Toni of the home, a son Adam Davis of Copan, a daughter Heather Davis of Tulsa, three grandsons, Rayne Wilson, Justice Houston and "Si" Houston and three sisters Ann Ramon of Corpus Christie, Texas, Brenda VanHorn of Bartlesville and Patricia Jones and husband Kenneth Jr of Moore, Ok. Donald was preceded in death by two children, Benjamin and Christopher Davis. Donald was also preceded by his parents, a brother, Tom Davis and sisters Betty Jean and Mary Jane Davis.

