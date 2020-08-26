Don was a Godly, confident man who inspired me. Don was a giver of his life to the community, and the local boy of believers at Bartlesville First Baptist Church! He will be missed, but I will celebrate his home coming into Heaven! I would like to convey my condolence to his family and friends at this time, knowing God will comfort you in your loss, and will wrap His loving arms around each one as they seek His love!

Steve Bardwell

Friend