Donald L. Cone
1938 - 2020
Donald L. Cone, 82, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Donald L. Cone was born July 12, 1938, in Enid, Okla. Don graduated from Enid High School in 1956 and from Oklahoma State University in 1961. Don began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company in 1961, and after 38 years retired in 1999 from the Legal Division as Corporate Assistant Secretary of the Company.
Don and Carol Ann Dehner were married on March 10, 1962, in Enid. They established their home in Bartlesville, joined the Bartlesville First Baptist Church and raised their three children, Todd, Lee Anne and Scott in Bartlesville.
Don volunteered for several organizations. Some of his early volunteer activities included the Jaycees and Kiwanis Club. He also volunteered in the Little League baseball program, serving as President of the Federal Little League and later as President of the Bartlesville Little League programs. He was active in the Downtown Kiwanis Club, served on that club's Board of Directors, served as President of the club, and also as the Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor for the district. He regularly volunteered at the Frank Phillips Historic Home mansion and at Woolaroc.
Don is survived by a son Todd Cone and his wife Elizabeth; a daughter Lee Anne (Cone) DeLapp and her husband Curtis; and a son Scott Cone. Don leaves eight grandchildren -- Henry, Emma, John, Mary and Elise Cone; along with Tanner and his wife Clarissa DeLapp, Chandler DeLapp and Anna Kate DeLapp.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, with the family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Burial will be at the White Rose Mausoleum under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home. The memorial service is planned for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Bartlesville First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Don and his family have requested donations be given to the Bartlesville Community Foundation and designated for the Carol Ann and Don Cone Legacy Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be made online at bartlesvillecf.org. This fund has been established to assist students who are pursuing a career in education.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 26 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Bartlesville First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-333-7665
5 entries
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sara Scott
Friend
August 25, 2020
Lynette & I have known the Cone family for many years and considered them among our best friends. After Carol Anne's passing ,Lynette kept in touch with Don via email. He was the source of many of our favourite internet jokes which brightened our day. Don was a wonderful friend and a great community asset.
R I P dear Don.
Lynette & David Howard Sydney, Australia
david howard
Friend
August 25, 2020
I have known Don for many years. Always enjoyed the musical programs he presented around Christmas time. He was always very congenial and low key. I had great respect for him.
Max Patton
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Besides being involved in the community, Don and Carol Ann led our Sunday night youth class at FBC and were involved in so many activities with us. They encouraged our faith, modeled godly living and were such fun. We all loved them! He will be sorely missed And she already is.
Dave & Mary Beth Johns
August 24, 2020
Don was a Godly, confident man who inspired me. Don was a giver of his life to the community, and the local boy of believers at Bartlesville First Baptist Church! He will be missed, but I will celebrate his home coming into Heaven! I would like to convey my condolence to his family and friends at this time, knowing God will comfort you in your loss, and will wrap His loving arms around each one as they seek His love!
Steve Bardwell
Friend
