Donald Lee Crain
Bartlesville - Donald Lee Crain, 87, of Bartlesville, passed away Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Don was born April 20, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ocle Dee and Lillian Nettie (Rudemann) Crain. He grew up there, graduating high school in 1950. Following high school graduation, Don attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1954. Four years later he received a PhD in Chemistry from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana.
Don Crain and Melba Burris were united in marriage on May 17, 1953, Upon graduation in 1958, the couple moved to Bartlesville. Don was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company's Research and Development Department. After 25 years, he left Phillips (1983) to realize his lifelong dream of establishing his own business. He opened a Microage Computer Store in partnership with his twin brother Ron. Additionally, Don went on to start a new program at Bartlesville Wesleyan College for working adults who wished to complete a college education. Later, at Tri-County Tech, he designed a computer system, executed the installation, and provided technical support. One of Don's greatest joys was being able to provide technical support for many friends. Don loved to laugh and enjoyed sharing his corny jokes at every opportunity.
He was a member of Bartlesville First United Methodist Church (FUMC). Having only daughters, one of his joys was being a Boy Scout Master. He also served for eleven years as a leader and mentor for the single adult Sunday School group at FUMC. During his tenure on the Bartlesville Public School Board, Don was able to present his oldest daughter, Cheryl, with her high school diploma. Don was a dedicated World of Warcraft (WOW) player (going on quests with his brother Ron) and was presented a trophy by WOW for fourteen years of unstinting participation.
Survivors include his wife, Melba, of the home; three daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Foster and Kristin Crain, of Houston, Texas and Karis Crain of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his twin brother Ronald Crain of Bartlesville; four grandchildren, Chase (Stephanie) Lansford, Cole Lansford, and Courtney (Aaron) Damm of Houston, and Ceanna Simms of Tulsa; four great-grandchildren, Elliott and Nolan Lansford, Owen and Nora Damm all of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carol Warford and Jerry Crain.
Mr. Crain was cremated under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. No public services are planned. To send an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com
