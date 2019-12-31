Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lee Wheat, 85 died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Norman Regional Healthplex following a brief illness.

He leaves a wife of 67 years, Mavis J (Myers) Wheat; their Children: Marcia Lynn Wheat, Purcell, OK; Terry Ray Wheat and wife Mickie of Edmond; Gregary Don Wheat and wife Janell of Purcell; Grandchildren: Angela Dawn (Wheat) Zeiler husband Jesse; Michael Ray Wheat and wife Stancie; Kylie Janell (Wheat) Hopkins and husband Shane; Kyston Gregary Wheat. Great Grandchildren: Matthew Lee Zeiler, Boston Ray Wheat and Berkley Lashae Wheat.

He was preceded in death by his parents: V. Den and Leona Wheat; and infant son Michael Lee Wheat

Born in Oakley Kansas moving to Parsons Kansas where he spent the majority of his childhood years. In his early years he worked at the school as a janitor and placed pins at the bowling alley. After marrying his childhood Sweetheart, he worked for the railroad and later move to Bartlesville to work for Phillips Petroleum Company for 37 years before retiring.

After retirement he volunteered as a Docent for Woolaroc Museum for 10 years along with his brother KV. This was his favorite pastime and met many friends there. He was an active member of Tuxedo Lions Club along with his son Terry. During his time with the Lions Club he served as President. Don was a Member of Christian Life Church, serving as Greeter for the last 5 years.

In his pastime he loved to bowl, play chess, games, tell riddles, sell Christmas trees and tease people.

His love for his family was known by all. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK, officiated by Reverend Greg Wheat. Graveside will follow services in Parsons, Kansas at Oakwood Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. On Monday. Viewing will be Sunday, December 29th from 5:00-7:00pm at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Tuxedo Lions Club, c/o Wayne Benachek, 2625 Roanoke Ridge Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or Tuxedo Assembly of God Church, 3503 Tuxedo Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006

