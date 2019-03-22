Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Kirk. View Sign

Donald Ray Kirk, 73, passed away on March 9, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas. Don was born October 27, 1945, in Ottawa, KS to Mary Jean (Holtzman) Kirk and Hubert Fred Kirk. He was the second of five children and is survived by his brother Fred (Nancy) and sisters Peggy Velasquez, Margaret (Mike) Maloney and Nancy Kirk Matthew. He is also survived by his wife of 19 years, Debbie, Sons Chris (Erica) and Matt (Kira) Kirk, stepsons Brian and Jeff (Krista) Allen, ten grandchildren (Chandler(Addie) Allen, Britney Allen, Ethan Kirk, Grace Kirk, Henry Kirk, Leland Kirk, Kevin Allen, Brian Allen, Clara Allen, Cecily Allen and 1 great-grandchild (Drew Allen)). He was a member of the Catholic church.

Don graduated from Gardner High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Marine Corp reserves for 6 years. He was a serial entrepreneur and was always a person you could turn to for advice in getting a new business off the ground. He loved the thrill of sales and starting a new enterprise. He was involved in the printing industry much of his life and was always excited by the challenge of new ideas and businesses. While Don grew up in and around Gardner and Edgerton, Kansas, he spent most of his life in the Kansas City metropolitan area. He also lived in St. Charles, IL, Tucson, AZ, Edmond, OK and Blackwell, OK.

Don loved his family most of all and worked tirelessly to give them a life he never had. He desperately wanted his kids and grandkids to have opportunities and see possibilities in life that few others had the vision to see. Don had an immense pride for all those he called family and is missed more than he could ever imagine.

Services to be announced at a later date. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 22 to Apr. 21, 2019

