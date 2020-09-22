Donald Ray Peaster
Bartlesville - Donald Ray Peaster, 62, of Bartlesville, passed away, September 20, 2020 in Owasso, OK.
Donald Ray Peaster was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on February 18, 1958, to Robert Leon Peaster Sr. and Imogene (Detter) Peaster. He grew up and received his education in Dewey, OK. Donald worked for Boots Adams in high school, and after high school he worked for Skyline Trailers, Bartlesville Heat and Air, Phillips Petroleum Company, T-Total X-Posure Tanning Salon and Circle K.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Imogene Peaster; daughter Rebecca Peaster, son Andrew Peaster; brothers Robert L. Peaster Jr., Larry G. Peaster, Gary L. Peaster; 2 granddaughters Makayla Nance and Kinsley Peaster, grandson Robert Nance; 4 granddogs , 1 grandcat; and a large host of extended family and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Peaster and Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Detter.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday September 26, at Town and Country Church in Bartlesville, OK.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America at https://www.cancercenter.com
