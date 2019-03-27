Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Ryan, formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away in Austin, Texas on March 17th at the age of 88. He was surrounded by his family.

Don was born on February 16, 1931 to John Patrick Ryan and Geraldine Estelle (Shannon) Ryan in Cushing, Oklahoma as their seventh child. He attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and graduated from Cushing High School in 1949. After his first year at Oklahoma State University (A&M), he enlisted in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Sargent before he returned to Oklahoma State University. He graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and joined Phillips Petroleum in Houston, Texas.

He married Millie Miller on November 27, 1957 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma, beginning a love story that lasted for over 61 years. They made their home in Houston before accepting their first international assignment. His thirty-year career with Phillips took Don and the family around the world; they lived in Libya, Egypt and Greece before returning to Bartlesville, where he retired in June of 1986 as the Director of Worldwide Logistics.

Above all, Don was devoted to his family and will be missed by everyone who had the great privilege to know and love him. He loved to travel and he passed his interest in, and respect for, other people and cultures on to his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor is legendary and lives on in his children. He was a lifelong Oklahoma State Cowboy fan, a member of St. John's Catholic Church of Bartlesville for over forty years and he volunteered for numerous causes close to his heart, many helping children. Both Don and Millie came from large families and he took great pride and joy in his numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his sister Adeline and brothers James, Paul, John, William and Robert.

He is survived by his wife Millie of Austin, Texas, children Susan (Doug) Cowles, Kimberly Ryan, Christopher (Sally), DJ (Tricia) and David (Callie). He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren Ryan, Alexandra and Connor Cowles, Allison, Hayley and Mitchell Ryan and Millie and Georgia Ryan.

Don was especially close to in-laws Mareta Ryan of Cushing, Virginia McCollom of Stillwater and Jim Miller of Parker, Colorado.

The Funeral Mass for Donald Ryan will be on Saturday, April 6th at 12:30 pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma with Father Kerry Wakulich presiding. Interment will be at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery in Cushing Oklahoma.

