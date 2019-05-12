Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Service 2:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary



Services for Mr. Schirlls will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Schexnayder of the CrossRoads Baptist Church in Bartlesville officiating. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mr. Schirlls was born in Amarillo, Texas on November 2, 1952 the son of Charles and Betty (Fine) Schirlls. He received his education in Bartlesville and graduated from Sooner High School in 1971. He then moved to Dallas, Texas where he attended Respiratory Therapy School and was employed at the Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He returned to Bartlesville where he was employed as a supervisor in the respiratory therapy department at Jane Phillips Medical Center. Don was later a police officer with the Bartlesville Police Department, had been the manager of American Electric in Bartlesville, worked for Ken Fouts Security and as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He was currently employed with Rexel USA electrical supply in Broken Arrow. In recent years he had been involved with Washington County Emergency Management. He had been involved as a police officer in providing security during the aftermath of the Murrah bombing in Oklahoma City and with Washington County Emergency Management following the Joplin tornado. Don had completed his Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He was married to Linda Gail Roberts at East Cross United Methodist Church in Bartlesville in 1977 and they made their home in Bartlesville.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda of Bartlesville, a son, Adam Schirlls and wife Angela of Collinsville, four grandchildren, Clayton Schirlls, Spencer Braswell, Hailey Schirlls and Michaela Schirlls. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Michael Sean Schirlls on March 28, 2013.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Don's name to Washington County Emergency Management, 3931 S.E. Adams Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.

