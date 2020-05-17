Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home 705 N. Locust Denton , TX 76201 (940)-382-6622 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home 705 N. Locust Denton , TX 76201 View Map Memorial service Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home 705 N. Locust Denton , TX 76201 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

After a nine-year battle with cancer, Donald Truett Phillips died on May 13, 2020 in Carrollton, TX at the age of 77. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Taylor Phillips, his son, Bob Phillips, and daughter, Janet Phillips Wisner.

Don was born on January 6, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Walter Truett Phillips and Dorothy Crews Phillips. He was an only child, whose childhood was richly impacted by schoolwork, his church, and the Boy Scouts, where he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School, where he played trombone in the marching band.

Don attended the University of Oklahoma, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting. He was an excellent student and was a member of several academic fraternities. He was also named the Top Student in the business school during his senior year. While at OU, Don was also a member of ROTC and played in the Pride of Oklahoma marching band.

Don married high school classmate and prom date, Nancy Ellen Taylor Phillips, on June 25, 1966. On July 24 of that year, he left for Vietnam to serve with the US Army. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves until ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1990. He loved serving his country and there are few people who love the American Flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, or the Battle Hymn of the Republic more than he did.

Don passed the Certified Public Accountant exam on his first try. Don's career took his family to Houston, Tulsa, and Dallas. Eventually, they settled in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where Don worked many years for Phillips Petroleum before eventually retiring from Truity Credit Union, also in Bartlesville. He truly valued that job and the camaraderie he had with his coworkers. During that time, he also served as a deacon at First Baptist Church and was the Treasurer on the K-Life Board of Directors for many years. After retirement, Don and Nancy thoroughly enjoyed their life at Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas.

Don was a Christian man of integrity with a gentle spirit and a quiet love for the Lord. He was an honest and driven professional who valued humility and hard work. He was a proud Native Texan, who loved trains, OU and Baylor sports, and his country. Above all, he loved and valued his family the most. He fought multiple types of cancer by multiple methods over the course of nine years. He consistently had a positive attitude and his constant smile was an encouragement to those who came to visit or called him. He appreciated all the healthcare providers who helped care for him. He remained dedicated to his Sunday School class at First Church Denton, the Denton Republican Club, and his friendships at Robson Ranch.

Don is survived by his wife and children, as well as his daughter-in-law, Emily Phillips; his son-in-law, Brad Wisner; and six grandchildren, Walt Phillips, Maggie Phillips, Addie Kate Philips, Henry Wisner, Greta Wisner, and Edith Wisner.

Don will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. The Philips Family would like to thank the staffs at Presbyterian Medical Center in Denton, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, and especially the staff of the VITAS inpatient hospice floor at Carrollton Regional Medical Center for the tender manner in which they loved and cared for Don in his final days. Hospice nurses are angels on earth.

There will be a visitation from 4-6 pm on Sunday, May 17 and a family memorial service on Monday, May 18 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a virtual celebration of life at 1 p.m. on, Wednesday, May 20. Arrangements for the virtual ceremony can be accessed at

