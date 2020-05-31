Donna E. (Yelton) Pope
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna E. Yelton Pope, 65 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on May 21, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer for over 4 years.
Donna was born in Tulsa, OK on January 29, 1955, to Jessie Denton and Edward O. Yelton. She attended Memorial High School, graduating in 1973. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech/Language Pathology from the University of Oklahoma, followed by a Master's of Science degree in 1979 from the OU Health Science Center in Oklahoma City. She received her Certificate of Clinical Competence as well as her Oklahoma teaching certificate.
Donna loved children and worked as a Speech/Language Pathologist for 14 years, the last 9 of which were with the Broken Arrow Public Schools. She met the love of her life, Dave Lee Pope, and they were married at the Bartlesville First United Methodist Church on July 9, 1994. She retired and moved to Bartlesville from Tulsa. Donna and David's lives were richly blessed with the arrival of their beautiful daughter, Bonnie Dale Pope, on December 22, 1994, who remained the joy of their lives.
The Pope family spent many happy years with both sets of grandparents, Ed and Jessie Yelton and Ray and Alice Pope, her brother Dale until his much to-early death in 1998, and many dear family members and friends. Donna loved all animals, owning many cats, dogs, and 3 horses throughout the years. She helped advertise for non-profit ARF and Cooper Dog Park of Bartlesville fundraisers. She loved being a wife and mother and had life-long girlfriends that she treasured.
Donna is survived by her husband David and daughter Bonnie Pope of Bartlesville, maternal uncle Jim Denton and his wife Billie, 1st Cousin Lia McMahon, her son Larry and his wife Allison and their daughter Charlotte McHanon, Jerry Carter's wife Stephanie, Lynn Dickason and her son Chris and his family, and Pat Barton.
Visitation will be available on May 29, 2020- through May 31, 2020, at Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A virtual funeral and graveside service will be streamed through Facebook Live on June 1, 2020, under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 31 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 29, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Redwine
May 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Bonnie.
Ann Waller
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved