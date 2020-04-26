Donnie Gayle Brady, 79, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, at home in Bartlesville, OK, after an extended illness. He lived a life of service and grace, and shall be missed by all who knew him.
Don was born on September 9, 1940, in Campbell, Missouri. In high school, he was recruited by the St Louis Cardinals - but, ever responsible - he decided to be the first person in his family to attend college instead.
He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1962, and then received his PhD in organic chemistry from Purdue University in 1966. He began working at Phillips Petroleum as a research chemist. By the time he retired in 2002, he was the Manager of Technology, Services, and Facilities in Technology & Project Development - and the holder of 38 U.S. patents.
If there's one thing that drove Don, it was his faith. He was a loyal member at the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, where he served as a deacon and the "preacher" of first through third grade Children's Church. He was an incredible storyteller who captivated multiple generations of children with his flannel board and cliffhanger Bible parables. He was a servant in every sense of the word: If you needed him, you could probably find him performing community outreach or assisting his daughter in her home or garden. He was a man who couldn't sit still, and who never stopped caring for those around him.
Don will be remembered as a broad smiled, stand-up citizen. An honest and reliable man who always stayed true to his word. A devoted believer who served his community for decades. And a loving husband and father who shall never be replaced.
Donnie was predeceased by his parents; his brother John Brady; and his sister, Carolyn Faulkner. He is survived by his wife, Jerrie; his daughter, Dawnette Brady; son in law, D Michael McBride III; sister, Pam Green and an array of nieces and nephews. Services will be held on August 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in-memoriam donations to Oklahoma's Baptist Children's Home, 12700 East 76th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055 https://tinyurl.com/DonBrady
