Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 Funeral service 10:00 AM Living Word Family Church Nowata , OK

Donnie Leroy Diamond, 82- year-old Nowata resident, passed away September 25, 2019 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK with his family by his side. Donnie was born September 15, 1937 in Nowata, OK, the son of Harry Leroy and Opal Matilda "Blanke" Diamond.

He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Bartlesville, OK. For many years, Donnie worked in the oil industry and upon retirement he worked for Hesslen Electric. Donnie enjoyed working on cars, watching boxing, and being outdoors. He had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and could put a smile on anybody's face, along with his amusing stories. Donnie was very talented, and can could fix almost anything you put in front of him. He would go out of his way to help others before tending to his own needs. Donnie was just a phone call away and you could always count on him. He loved and cared for his family very much and will be missed by many.

Donnie is preceded in death by one daughter, Dianna Ogden and one sister, Evelyn Bromagen.

Survivors include children; Donnie Diamond and wife Regina of Bartlesville, Dale Diamond and wife Debbie of Skiatook, OK siblings; Winfred Diamond of Ohio, Jerry Diamond of Nowata, OK, Ruth Ann Diamond of Alaska, Billy D. Diamond of Washington, grandchildren; Nicolas Diamond, Jason Diamond, Paul Diamond, Nadasha Becker, Roy Ogden, Tashena Ogden, Dillion Ogden, Dalton Ogden, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Living Word Family Church in Nowata, OK with Pastor Connie Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. The family is planning a come and go visitation on October 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Benjamin Funeral Service in Nowata. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at

The family request donations be made to The John 3:16 in Tulsa, OK.

