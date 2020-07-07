Donovan F. Carter passed away on June 25th, 2020 after a nearly 20-year (and remarkably optimistic) battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on May 3rd, 1953 in El Paso, Texas, and grew up in Oklahoma City, graduating from John Marshall High School and then Central Oklahoma University.
Throughout his career, Donovan managed numerous country clubs across the South and Midwest. He was a member of the Club Manager Association of America's Honor Society and twice earned the designation of CMAA Certified Club Manager. In addition to earning an MBA, he held a degree in Horticultural Management with a specialization in Golf Course Management, as well as certificates from both the Cornell School of Hotel Management and the Culinary Institute of America.
He was an active member of his local Catholic Churches, as well as the Rotary Club, the Masons, and the Chaine des Rotisseurs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Louise Carter, as well as his niece, Meredith Litsey. He is survived by his children Patricia Carter (Kenneth) Kristensen, John Carter, Megan Carter, and Donovan Carter, Jr.; four grandchildren, Erik Carter, Kellen Castle, Ryan Ashe, and Walker Kristensen; sister Elaine (Rick) Litsey and nephew Brian Litsey.
The family would like to thank Donovan's many medical caregivers and hospice workers who enabled him to thrive as long as he did.
A small service will be held at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home on Tuesday July 7th at 2pm, followed by a Catholic burial at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
at michaeljfox.org.