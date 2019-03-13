Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris was born March 10, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri to Nellie Kennessen Wright and Herbert William Wright. She was the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Calico Rock, Arkansas, when Doris was a young child. She graduated from Calico Rock High School. At the age of 20 Doris enlisted in the

After the war, Doris moved to Bartlesville, OK, working for the US Post Office. It was during this time she met Leslie Ward Howard, whom she married on June 6, 1947. Together they raised four children, and were married 57 years.

Doris had a lifelong love of needlework and taught at Will Roger's Fabric Store.

After Leslie's retirement from Phillips Petroleum Company, he and Doris traveled the country in their RV, visiting their children and grandchildren. They traveled to all 49 continental states and Mexico.

When Leslie's Alzheimer's disease forced them to stop traveling, Doris cared for him until his death in 2004. In 2010 she moved to Placerville, CA to live close to her daughter, Kathy, and then to Merced, CA. For the last 2 years, she lived in assisted living in Los Banos, CA.

Doris was a lifelong United Methodist, from Calico Rock to Los Banos, CA. At East Cross UMC in Bartlesville she was an active member of the United Methodist Women where she worked with other women serving meals and helping in many ways. She was part of the prayer chain and many women's Bible studies.

Doris is survived by her children, Janet (and Bruce) Jackson, Sharon (and Roger) Brook, Gary (and LeeAnn) Howard and Kathy (and Jim) Garrison, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Doris died December 3, 2019, at the age of 94.

A memorial service will be held at East Cross United Methodist Church, in Bartlesville, OK, on March 15 at 11:00 a.m.

Suggested memorial gifts in memory of Doris and Leslie Howard to:Elder Care, 1223 Swan Dr., Bartlesville, OK 74006 or East Cross Church, 820 SE Madison Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

