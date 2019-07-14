Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson joined her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2019. She was born to Jess and Adeline Dittmar December 15, 1930 in Snomac, a no longer existent town near Seminole, Oklahoma. She attended several schools in Oklahoma, graduating from Weatherford High School in 1948. She married Carl Thompson the same year and shared 71 plus years of marriage.

She is survived by her beloved sister of 86 years, Dr. Doris Dittmar of Nokomis, Florida.

Also by her husband, Carl Thompson and their 3 children: Doug Thompson (Susan) of Cherryville, N. Carolina, Sue Burkett of Drumright, Oklahoma and Mike Thompson (Terri) of Yukon, Oklahoma. Four grandchildren: Dr. Travis Burkett, Jennifer Burkett, Tyler Brooks, and Justin Thompson. Three great grandchildren: Austin Brooks, Ireland Brooks, and Braden Burkett.

Dorothy was a 26-year employee of Phillips Petroleum where she was a legal secretary. Following her retirement, she taught adults in the literacy program where she couldn't divulge private names. When her students were presented with certificates and might cry, Dorothy would cry right along with them.

Dorothy was a voracious reader who was also gifted with writing skills. She was the secretary and also editor of the Monthly Newsletter for the Bartlesville Sportsmen's Club for eight to ten years. Dorothy co-authored a cookbook and leaves a legacy of treasured family recipes.

A member of Highland Park Baptist Church she will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends. Her sweet smile, gracious attitude toward all and her excellent sense of humor will be long remembered. Those fortunate enough to have known her will acknowledge the fact that the world has lost an angel in disguise.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Mrs. Thompson's name to the Bartlesville Literacy Council, Inc., 600 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, Okla. 74003-4630.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

