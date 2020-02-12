Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy F. "Dottie" (Gant) Bayazeed. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Funeral 2:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Bayazeed, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Dottie was born to Amos and Oma Gant on February 13, 1930 in Richmond, MO. She attended Richmond schools through high school and also took Junior College classes.

She worked in a variety of jobs including modeling in her younger years. She met our father, Abdo Bayazeed, a cadet at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. when she was working at a local theater and they married in 1958. They moved to Bartlesville in 1962 where Abdo went to work at the Dept. of Energy. They had three children Raina, Nadia, and Jason Bayazeed; and Abdo had two children from a previous marriage, Fares and David Bayazeed. Dottie was a homemaker until her children were out of grade school and went on to work at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville. After the children grew up, Dottie and Abdo divorced, and she moved to Tulsa where she worked for the City of Tulsa until she retired.

Dottie had many interests. She enjoyed cooking and was a member of the International Club, Astrology Club, and Archeology Club, but her favorite thing besides taking care of her children was gardening. She was kind to all and will be greatly missed.

Dottie is survived by daughters; Raina Morrison and Nadia Bayazeed; sons, Fares and David Bayazeed; grandchildren, Jesse and Justin Morrison and his wife Jamie, Brittany Nichols, and Michael Bayazeed; great-grandchildren, Grace Morrison, and Kade and Karsten Nichols.

She is preceded in death by; Abdo Bayazeed; her mother and stepfather, Oma and Louis Yeager; stepfather Ray Karl, father, Amos Gant; brother, Ray Gant; stepbrother, Preacher Karl; son, Jason Bayazeed; and grandson, Jordon Bayazeed.

The funeral is Thursday, February 13th at 2pm at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be left at

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Clarehouse in Tulsa. Dorothy (Dottie) F. Bayazeed, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Dottie was born to Amos and Oma Gant on February 13, 1930 in Richmond, MO. She attended Richmond schools through high school and also took Junior College classes.She worked in a variety of jobs including modeling in her younger years. She met our father, Abdo Bayazeed, a cadet at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. when she was working at a local theater and they married in 1958. They moved to Bartlesville in 1962 where Abdo went to work at the Dept. of Energy. They had three children Raina, Nadia, and Jason Bayazeed; and Abdo had two children from a previous marriage, Fares and David Bayazeed. Dottie was a homemaker until her children were out of grade school and went on to work at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville. After the children grew up, Dottie and Abdo divorced, and she moved to Tulsa where she worked for the City of Tulsa until she retired.Dottie had many interests. She enjoyed cooking and was a member of the International Club, Astrology Club, and Archeology Club, but her favorite thing besides taking care of her children was gardening. She was kind to all and will be greatly missed.Dottie is survived by daughters; Raina Morrison and Nadia Bayazeed; sons, Fares and David Bayazeed; grandchildren, Jesse and Justin Morrison and his wife Jamie, Brittany Nichols, and Michael Bayazeed; great-grandchildren, Grace Morrison, and Kade and Karsten Nichols.She is preceded in death by; Abdo Bayazeed; her mother and stepfather, Oma and Louis Yeager; stepfather Ray Karl, father, Amos Gant; brother, Ray Gant; stepbrother, Preacher Karl; son, Jason Bayazeed; and grandson, Jordon Bayazeed.The funeral is Thursday, February 13th at 2pm at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville.Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Clarehouse in Tulsa. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 12 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close