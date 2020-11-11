Dorothy Jean Volesky
Dorothy Jean (Kutzler) Volesky died Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by her daughters and family at the age of 85, in her home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville, 1776 Silver Lake Road. The service will also be available via Facebook Live on First Wesleyan Church Bartlesville Facebook page.
The family will meet guests, visit and celebrate Dorothy's life with friends before the service from 10 a.m. in the church foyer.
Dorothy Jean, the eldest of three children to Harold and Mildred Kutzler, was born in Huron, South Dakota, on June 14, 1935.
Dorothy grew up living on the farm and attended school in the Huron area through high school graduation. She married Kaehl L. Volesky in Huron, July 26, 1953. They moved to Watertown, SD, and lived there until moving to Brookings, SD, in 1987. They moved to Gas City, IN, in 1989 and to Bartlesville, OK, in 1992, living there until their deaths.
Dorothy committed her life to Christ on Jan. 3, 1958, through a response to a Billy Graham Crusade. She faithfully loved and served her Savior Jesus Christ in a multitude of ways. She was active as youth sponsor, Sunday School (SS) teacher, Jr. SS Superintendent, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Missionary Society Treasurer, Bible Study leader, Christian Women's Club, church greeter, lay visitation pastor, prayer chain captain, Welcome Desk volunteer and enthusiastic supporter of the local church. She worked professionally as an Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper in several locations, including the Huron Chamber of Commerce, Kiel Brothers, Inc., Watertown Wesleyan Church, First Baptist Church of Watertown, College Wesleyan Church of Marion, IN, and the Tri-State District Office of the Wesleyan Church.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Dawn Marie Volesky Colaw (Joe) of Bartlesville, Jeanne Volesky Armentrout (Eric) of Wabash, IN, and Lonna Volesky Walters (Tim) of Roseburg, OR; one sister, Dolores Kutzler Jones; and grandchildren, Michael K. Colaw (Leslie), M. Charles Colaw (Amber), Mindy McCorkle, Gerry Sigworth (Courtney), Abi Armentrout, Emily Armentrout, Joshua Walters and Amanda Walters. In addition, there are 12 great grandchildren: Noah Colaw, Nathan Colaw, Emma Colaw, Cara Colaw, Julia Dorothy Colaw, Trey (Tobey) Viel, Hayden Viel, Trinity Colaw, Kahlyn McCorkle, Adalyn Sigworth and Drayson Sigworth.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mildred Kutzler, her brother Gerald (Buzz) Kutzler, and her husband Kaehl Volesky.
Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
.