Dorothy Marie (Caskey) Flemings seventy-nine-year old Nowata resident passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at The Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma.

Dorothy was born June 9th 1940 in Pryor, Oklahoma the daughter to Floyd Tucker Caskey and Bessie Gladys (Mustang) Caskey.

She attended Pryor Schools and graduated with the Class of 1959. She met the love of her life John Wayne Flemings and married in 1960 at Bristow Oklahoma. They had one daughter Ronda Lynn Flemings Harbour.

She was a waitress in Pryor and Tulsa before helping her husband John with the bookkeeping for the family roofing business and then ranch. She was a member of H.I.S. Life Church in Nowata, OK. She had several hobbies which included fishing, cooking and word search puzzles. She enjoyed family but especially her weekends with her sissy Phyllis, pedicures, shopping and going to the casino!

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Ronda and husband Mark Harbour of Nowata, grandchildren Justin Harbour and his wife Jenifer of Nowata, Stacy Harbour Shull and her wife Abby of Bartlesville, Jessica Harbour and her fiancé Justin Fowler of Nowata. Her brother Floyd Caskey and sister Phyllis Thomas of Pryor. Two great grandchildren Josey Harbour and Mackson Fowler.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband John, both of her parents, sisters Tommie Barry and Wilma Kester, and great-granddaughter Jaycee Harbour.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Benjamin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Randall Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.

