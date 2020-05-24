Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Rose (Trueblood) Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Rose (Trueblood) Elliott, 93, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Hartshorne, and longtime resident of Bartlesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas.

Dorothy was born on June 22, 1926 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to Emmett and Wynema (Sparks) Trueblood. She was born and raised in Hartshorne during the Great Depression, but never felt deprived, having gardens, cattle, chickens, lakes, and streams.

She graduated from Hartshorne High School in 1944 amidst the onset of World War II and the associated rationing and shortages. Dorothy attended college at Phillips University in Enid Oklahoma. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Education. At Phillips, she met and married fellow classmate, Sheldon Elliott on August 14, 1948 in Hartshorne. While Sheldon pursued a master's degree at the

After her children were grown, she worked as a substitute teacher and as an assistant librarian in Bartlesville.

Dorothy had a lifelong association with the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bartlesville. She was a church school teacher, a member of Church Women's Fellowship, Church Women United, and Partners for Community Service.

During their retirement, Dorothy and Sheldon enjoyed travelling and spending time with their granddaughters. Dorothy, an avid genealogist, seamstress, and quilter, has left a legacy of family history, hand-made dresses, blankets, and quilts for her family.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Elliott (and James Peterson) of Austin, Texas, Amy Susan Elliott of Billings, Montana and Laura Elliott (and husband Scott Meyers) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren, Lauren (and husband Sean) Harrington of Austin, Texas, Alexandra Tillman (and husband John Cashen) of Aurora, Colorado and Julia Elliott of Billings, Montana; and one great-grandchild, Sean Harrington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Ellwood Elliott; her parents, Emmett Calvin Trueblood and Wynema (Sparks) Trueblood; and one sister, Nelma Ann (Trueblood) Choate.

