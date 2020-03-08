Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Dean Whistler. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Dean Whistler, aged 78, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born August 4, 1941 in Elk City, Kansas to Glessner Long Whistler and Orlena (Eversole) Whistler. He was a 1959 graduate of Nowata High School and received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1964 from the University of Tennessee. In 1964, he married Betty Wigger in Nowata, Oklahoma. Doug owned a dental practice in Bartlesville, Oklahoma from 1972 until 2008. An avid golfer since his youth, he spent many weekends on the Hillcrest Country Club golf course and every Saturday in the Fall watching the Oklahoma Sooners play football. Doug was a member and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church where he taught college and young marrieds Sunday School for many years. One of Doug's greatest passions was teaching Bible studies from his home with a group that grew, studied and stayed together for many years.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mike Whistler and Neil Whistler. He is survived by his wife, Betty; sister, Mary Lou McDaniel and her husband Denny McDaniel; daughter, Beth Beard, her husband Steve Beard and their children Kate Beard, Abby (Beard) and Justin Miles, and Tom Beard; daughter, Becky Armstrong, her husband Steve Armstrong and their children Jack Armstrong, Ellen Armstrong and fiancé Graham Ford; daughter, Barbara Kane, her husband John B. Kane and their children Jane (Dutcher) and Preston Bartley, Betsy Dutcher, John J. and Alicia Kane, Elizabeth (Kane) and Matt Wilson, and Caroline Kane; Great-grandchildren, Evie Jane Powell, Easton Bartley, Jack Bartley, Natalie Kane, Johnny Kane and Charlie Kane.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 9th at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 501 E. 5th Street, Bartlesville, OK 74003. Services under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

