Douglas Jay Hollingsworth, 62, passed from this life, at his home, on March 16, 2020 in Moyers, Oklahoma. Doug was born September 14, 1957 to D.J. and Peggy (Null) Hollingsworth in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
He graduated high school in 1976 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Doug enjoyed being an outdoorsman. He liked to pass the time hiking, walking and fishing. Most of all, Doug enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents: D.J. and Peggy Hollingsworth and an infant brother.
He is survived by: Brenda Copeland of California and Dennis Hollingsworth of Antlers, Oklahoma; four nieces and one nephew; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 25 to Apr. 24, 2020