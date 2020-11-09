Doyle Dean Smith

With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Doyle Dean Smith on October 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Doyle was a nurse in the US Army during WW2, Korea and Viet Nam. He served for 27 years before he retired in 1973. After his retirement from the Army he worked at Dick Conners Correctional Center for 10 years as a nurse before retiring in 1989. He oversaw the building of the American Legion Post 198 on Lynn Avenue and also oversaw the building of American Legion Post 198 on Highway 60, in Pawhuska, never missing a day to make sure the workers were earning their pay. Doyle was a life time member of the American Legion Post 198. He served as finance officer for many years and enjoyed running Bingo. He loved hunting and fishing. His favorite place was his boat dock at Blue Stem lake. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He loved having as many family members and friends that could be there. He always said the more the merrier. He always had a helping hand, was kind and cared for people. Doyle was preceded in death by his father Earl Dixon Smith, his mother Thelma Manry Smith, sisters Fern Tracy and Colleen Hahn, brothers JC Smith, DW (Wade) Smith and LC (Pete) Smith. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Genevieve Smith, children, Deana Deckard and Jim of Pawhuska, Debbie Wrona of Tulsa, Oobie Winlock and Richard of Shawnee, Doyle (Dino) Smith Jr. of Pawhuska and Destiny Waddle and Brian of Pawhuska. Grandchildren Joshua Stephens and Anne of Tomah, Wisconsin, Jeniffer Johnson and Jesse of Mesquite, Texas, Jamie Miles of Pawhuska, Jordan Kitchel of Pawhuska and Jaeden Kitchel of Pawhuska. Great Grandchildren, Matthew, Zowie and Kingston Miles of Pawhuska, Lauren and Sophia Stephens of Tomah, Wisconsin and Dillon, Landon and Josslynn Johnson of Mesquite, Texas. One brother TD Smith and Betty Jean of Derby, Kansas. Cousins, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Doyle will be sorely missed.



