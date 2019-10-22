Dusty Dills, 55, of Sunset Lake took his final ride into the sunset to join Doc Holiday and his beloved mother Joyce Dills on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born November 27, 1963 at Homestead AFB, FL into a military family, he traveled around the world before finding his forever home at Sunset Lake.
He will forever be remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and family at the lake and around the world.
He is survived by the light of his life, daughter Chasity Dills. His father Donald Dills, his sister and brother-in-law Leigh and Eric Belk, his sister Lynette Dills, nieces and nephews and his dog Dude.
Celebration of life service will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 beginning at 6pm at Sunset Lake.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Nov. 21, 2019