Service Information

Visitation
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Rd
Bartlesville , OK

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Rd
Bartlesville , OK

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Adams Blvd. Church of Christ

Edna Jon Osborn, 80, longtime Bartlesville resident, passed away Sunday in Bartlesville, OK. The energetic woman, wife, mother and grandmother lived by the Bible and her quick witted sense of humor, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Edna was born the daughter of Arthur R. and Mildred Lucille (Laxton) Johnson on June 3, 1939, at home in Burr Valley, OK. She was raised and educated in Stonewall, OK graduating from Stonewall High School in 1957. Edna was united in marriage with Richard Dale Osborn on May 17, 1957, in Stonewall, and they made their first home in Ada, OK. The Osborn's first came to Bartlesville in 1960 with Exxon, then spent time at Ft. Chaffee before returning to Bartlesville in 1962. They were transferred to Hennesey, OK in 1963, then returned to Bartlesville to stay in 1967. Edna stayed home with their children until they were in school. She returned to working outside the home at various companies before starting a 25-plus year career with Phillips Petroleum Co.

Edna and Richard enjoyed spending time together, coaching Bible Bowl and going out to dinner with friends. A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Edna loved her church family at the Adams Boulevard Congregation for the past 53 years. She was active in the many activities of the church especially the Friend in Deed Christmas program, baking countless pies and serving hot Christmas meals. Energy Days, an innovative local program for area fifth graders, was a program Edna helped to get off the ground and volunteered with for many years. Most recently she enjoyed reading, keeping up with politics and watching the news to keep current. She was the head coach from the television side for the Oklahoma Sooners - she always knew what they should have been doing (and what they weren't doing) to get the job done. She loved her raspberry sonic sweet tea and sitting poolside in her backyard watching her great-grandkids play in her pool. Her sassy attitude and opinions showed through in her everyday interactions with family and friends. Her kind heart for helping others and beautiful smile will be missed and forever etched in our hearts. Many knew her as Edna, but she was our Nanny.

Edna is survived by her three children, Steven and his wife Suzan Osborn of Sandy, Utah, Brenda Baumgartner and husband Todd of Carrollton, Texas, and Jane Adler and husband Daniel of Bartlesville; eight grandchildren, Savanna Courtright and Kale, Taylor Osborn, Troy Osborn, Jessica Eckert and Brandon, Derrick Herard, Matthew Adler and Crystal, Paige Baumgartner, and Erin Roehl and Zack; eight great grandsons, two sisters, Authlene Scribner and Ted, and Kitty Plett and Loren and three brothers Woody Clark, Charles Clark and Joe Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 49 years, Richard and two brothers Arthur Dewayne Johnson and Russell Johnson.

Edna's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10-8 and Friday 9-11. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either A New Leaf, an organization for intellectual disabled individuals, or Hope Harbor,

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug 2, at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ with Mr. Brent Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

