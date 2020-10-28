1/1
Edna Leota Lockridge (Tode) Alexander
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Leota (Tode) Lockridge Alexander
Edna Leota (Tode) Lockridge was born on July 24, 1928, in Wann, OK to James Samuel Burns Lockridge and Nellie Lenore (Hartley) Lockridge.
In her younger years, her family moved to Little Chief, OK, area. Edna attended Fairfax Schools and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1948. She married Hugh Cain Alexander on Oct. 8, 1949. The couple celebrated the birth of their only child, a daughter, Debra Fay in 1956.
Tode was a loving wife and mother. She worked hard at caring for her home and family.
She is preceded in death by per parents, Sam and Nellie Lockridge; brother, James (Jay) Lockridge; sisters, Rheble Marie Lockridge and Deloris Barnes.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Debbie Cook of Hartshorne, OK; sister, Phyllis Rodgers of Oak Ridge/Hulah Lake; grandson, Jared Waterbury and wife Chiniqua of Hartshorne; granddaughter, Kristina Nicole Medina; grandchildren, Kenneth Waterbury, Sariah Anderson, Keisha Sheldon, Sarah Younger, Leah Grace Medina; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Edna's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 71), Dewey, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel with Bill Long of Calvary Community Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home -
Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at
www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey, OK 74029
(918) 534-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved