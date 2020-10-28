Edna Leota (Tode) Lockridge AlexanderEdna Leota (Tode) Lockridge was born on July 24, 1928, in Wann, OK to James Samuel Burns Lockridge and Nellie Lenore (Hartley) Lockridge.In her younger years, her family moved to Little Chief, OK, area. Edna attended Fairfax Schools and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1948. She married Hugh Cain Alexander on Oct. 8, 1949. The couple celebrated the birth of their only child, a daughter, Debra Fay in 1956.Tode was a loving wife and mother. She worked hard at caring for her home and family.She is preceded in death by per parents, Sam and Nellie Lockridge; brother, James (Jay) Lockridge; sisters, Rheble Marie Lockridge and Deloris Barnes.Edna is survived by her daughter, Debbie Cook of Hartshorne, OK; sister, Phyllis Rodgers of Oak Ridge/Hulah Lake; grandson, Jared Waterbury and wife Chiniqua of Hartshorne; granddaughter, Kristina Nicole Medina; grandchildren, Kenneth Waterbury, Sariah Anderson, Keisha Sheldon, Sarah Younger, Leah Grace Medina; many nieces, nephews and friends.Edna's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 71), Dewey, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel with Bill Long of Calvary Community Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home -Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at