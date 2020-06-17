Edna Louise Havens, 85, of Bartlesville, OK went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home in South Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born April 22, 1935 in Delaware, Oklahoma to Olaf McWilliams and Lillian Lucille Smith McWilliams. She was the eldest of four children, and attended Delaware school where she graduated in 1953, Salutatorian. She married her high school sweetheart Claude Lea Havens on September 19, 1953 at the First Methodist Church, Dewey, OK. In her working career she had many jobs, as she moved with her husband when his job moved. She retired as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration, Sedalia, MO., on May 22 1987 with over 24 years of service. During her working years they lived in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Virginia, and Missouri. After retirement she returned to Oklahoma and lived in Wann with her husband and there they enjoyed RV traveling, fishing at Grand Lake, and genealogy together. She also devoted her time to her parents and assisted them with their care at this time. While in Wann she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and crocheting. She loved to enter many items in the Nowata County Fair, which quite often won first prize. Early in life she was diagnosed with diabetes, and she was always creating new recipes that were diabetic friendly. Edna can always be remembered for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She was a devoted grandma and loved her grand and great-grandchildren deeply. She was quite fond of playing American Dolls with her great-granddaughter Samantha, and thought it was fun to try to hide behind the door to scare her. Edna was a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians trust Board, which she was very proud of. Edna's proudest achievement, with the help of her husband, researched and prepared the nomination of cemetery patent 110, known locally as Bezion Cemetery in Delaware to the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery is the burial site of Delaware Indians and many were prominent leaders of Delaware Tribe. Cemetery Patent 110 was placed on the National Register of Historic Placed by the National park Service on September 9, 2001.

Edna is survived by son, Chris Lea Havens and wife of Inola, OK; a brother James Howard McWilliams and wife Geraleen of Carrollton, TX; four grandchildren, Christopher Havens, Sharon and husband Paul Washburn, Catherine Havens and husband Russel, and Stefan Havens; a great-granddaughter, Samantha Grace Washburn, who was her "Sammy G", and a great-grandson.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Olaf McWilliams and Lucielle Link, sisters Sharon McWilliams and June Thulin, and her beloved husband Claude Lea Havens.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. on June 16, 2020 at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Jsue Wagner presiding. Memorials in Edna's name can be made to Serenity Hospice Care 9415 E Harry, Ste. 306 Wichita, KS 67202.

