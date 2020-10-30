1/1
Edward Eugene Farmer
Dewey - Edward Eugene Farmer, 91, of Dewey, died Wednesday in Tulsa.
Edward Eugene Farmer was born the son of Edward R. and Edith (Mason) Farmer on September 7, 1929 in Dewey, OK. He attended Dewey High School and graduated in 1948. Shortly after, he joined the United States Navy and become an electrician stationed in Alaska and Japan, serving during the Korean War. During his time of service he received the Navy Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a patriotic American who proudly served his country.
Edward and his wife, Joann (Robertson), spent many years together singing gospel hymns at churches, nursing homes, weddings, funerals, and the Washington County Fair. They both enjoyed going camping and being with their family. Over the years, they were actively involved with the youth groups at Dewey, Wann, and Copan Baptist Church. They were also faithful members of Highland Park Baptist Church for many years. They were most recent members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville. The two loved each other's company and have been best friends ever since. If Edward got the chance on a sunny day, you could see him out in his garden tending to his vegetables. Edward was a friendly and humble man who never spoke a bad word about anyone. Every person he met was a sudden friend, and stranger wasn't in his dictionary.
Edward is survived by his wife, Joann; son, Kenneth and wife Terri Farmer; daughters, Pam and husband Alan R Witt, Brenda Thomas; brother, David W Farmer and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Jennifer Gomez and husband Jeff, Melissa Montgomery and husband Mike, Chris Farmer and wife Beth, Alan W Witt and wife Ashley, Rachel Holdredge and husband Harris, Abigail Witt, Cassie Connor and husband D'Wayne, Brodie Thomas and wife Mikayla, Raymond Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Mayer, Ava Mayer, Clara Mayer, Ella Mayer, Brantley Mayer, Caleb Stockton, Sadie Gomez, Brooke Gomez, Silas Dyer, Audrey Farmer, Madelyn Farmer, Wesley Farmer, Liam Holdredge, Willow Holdredge, Allie Connor, Lydia Connor, and Aria Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Ridel; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Farmer.
Edward's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Monday, November 2, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, with Tom Holland officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-333-7665
