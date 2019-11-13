Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Vera (Hucklesby) Switzer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church 1500 South Oak Street Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Vera Switzer passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Eileen Vera Switzer was born Eileen Vera Hucklesby on December 30, 1925 in London, England to Frederick and Violet Jane Hucklesby. She graduated from Gibbons Road High School at the age of 16.

Her first job was as a telephone operator at a local manufacturing plant. Finding that unrewarding, she then worked on the assembly line at Wembley Electric soldering parts for the British Spitfire airplane. At age 18 she entered into the Women's Land Army.

She was traveling by train on weekend leave when she met her future husband of 56 years, Russel Switzer. They said their goodbyes and 2 months later met by accident in the local village of Thetford, England and the beginning of a World War II wartime romance ensued. Eight months later they were married at St. Catherine's Cathedral in Neasden, England.

Mrs. Switzer was a proud U S Air Force wife for 20 years and mother of two sons, Terry and Colin. Most of the 20 years of service was spent in the European Theatre. The family's last tour of duty was at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. In Madison she worked at the Holiday Inn as secretary/girl Friday to the Innkeeper for 5 years. The family moved to Rancho Cucamonga, California where she obtained employment at the Holiday Inn as Administrative Assistant to the Innkeeper; retiring after 11 years. Mr. and Mrs. Switzer later resided in Sioux City, IA and Branson, Mo and finally moved to Bartlesville to be close to family.

Mrs. Switzer was involved in many gardening, arts and craft and charitable associations and was an ardent pet lover.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russel Switzer, parents Frederick M and Violet J Hucklesby and 3 sisters: Florence, Daphne and Gwendolyn. She is survived by her sons Terry and wife Marilyn and Colin and wife Lisa; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many friends who loved her.

Memorial services will be held Monday, November 18 at 6:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 1500 South Oak Street in Bartlesville. Pastor Ed Gordon will be officiating. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Dec. 12, 2019

