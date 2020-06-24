Elaine E. Heitman-Moore, of Bartlesville, OK. passed away at her home on June 17, 2020 after a 2.5 year battle with cancer at the age of 64.

Elaine was born December 29, 1955 in Norton, KS. to Vernon and Elizabeth (Betty) Heitman.

Elaine received her high school diploma in 1974 from Norton Community High School, Norton, KS; and attended American Christian College for two years, received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bartlesville Wesleyan College (now Oklahoma Wesleyan University). She taught first grade in Caney Valley schools in Ochelata, OK for 35 years. She was a member and treasurer of the Alpha Delta Kappa Society. She also did GED testing and taught English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Growing up, she learn to play the piano and flute, played in the high school band. She belonged to the in Busy Beaver 4-H club for eleven years, raising pigs and steers winning a blue and red ribbons at the county fair. She learned to sew and knit winning purple ribbons her final year.

She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville for over 40 years, and very active in the church choir, was a teller, taught VBS, and volunteered in many other positions. Elaine was a board member of the Wesleyan Christian School. Bible studies were important to Elaine, participating in Growth Groups, Inscribe the Word and women Bible studies.

Being a first grade teacher, she frequently gave gifts as rewards for good grades, but mostly because she just loved her students. She was a Brownie Girl Scout leader for years at Caney Valley. She chaperoned a group of older high school age Girl Scouts to Europe for a two week summer trip – the highlight was staying in a chalet in Switzerland – one of the Girl Scout world centers. She served as a Camp Fire club leader at Caney Valley for years. Elaine was the business manager every year at a workshop for an organization she loved – Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW).

She loved to travel. In her early days, she traveled with her sister, nieces and friends to Alaska, Hawaii, many national parks and to Europe. Reunions were always enjoyable to reconnect with family scattered around the country. She loved the sights and sounds of large cities where she enjoyed concerts and Broadway shows. Kayaking and camping became a favorite pastime with her friend Vickie. Two highlight trips were backpacking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and kayaking for a week through the islands of western Canada.

After her marriage to David, in the small mountain historic church in Pitkin, CO, travels didn't slow down. The cabins in Colorado became an annual summer destination where there was relief from the summer heat and the enjoyment of nature in the mountains. The mountains provide opportunity to 4-wheel to remote areas in the high country. Going on cruises was a favorite activity with David – Rheine River, WWII prison camps, British Isles, the Greek Islands and the important battlegrounds of Normandy, France. They traveled extensively throughout the country by motorhome, often to Branson and Silver Dollar City and winter months at Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL.

Elaine is survived by her husband, David of the home, Brothers John (Carolyn) Heitman of Montgomery, AL, Myron (Roberta) Heitman of Sacramento, CA and sister Beverly (James) Burns of Norton, KS. Brother-In-Law Donald Moore of Dewey, OK. She is also survived by nephews Vincent, Scott, Jeremy and William; Nieces, Marisa, Emily, Leslie and Jennifer and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Memorial service is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10:30 am at the First Wesleyan Church, 1976 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, OK. Service will be LiveStreamed on Bartlesville First Wesleyan Church FaceBook page. Graveside service is scheduled for August 1, 2020 in Norton, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Bartlesville, OK.

