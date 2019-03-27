Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elbert Wayne Gaut. View Sign

Elbert Wayne Gaut, 84, of Coffeyville passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 23, 1935 at Wann, Oklahoma to Anderson Byrne and Mildred Mary (Sprague) Gaut. Wayne grew up and attended school in Wann graduating from Wann High School.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S.

On August 29, 1959 he married Norma Whaling at Dewey, Oklahoma. Following their marriage they made their home in Bartlesville, OK, Ponca City, OK, Wichita, KS, Lawrence, KS and Independence, KS where Wayne was employed by Montgomery Ward as assistant manager or manager of their stores for 22 years. In 1976 Wayne and Norma moved to Coffeyville where they owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware Store for 21 years retiring in 1996. Wayne also managed the Coffeyville Shopping Center for 38 years. In 1978 Wayne started Coffeyville Mini-Storage beginning with one building and growing to eleven buildings.

He was a member of Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Independence, Keystone Masonic Lodge #102 A.F. and A.M. in Coffeyville, Scottish Rite in Fort Scott, KS, and Mirza Temple Shrine in Pittsburg, KS, he was Past Potentate in 1999, and served on the Kansas Self Storage Association Board of Directors for many years. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Norma of the home; and five grandchildren, Zach Lumm and wife, Traci of Sycamore, Chelsea Bailey and husband, Jason of Independence, Alec Gaut of Coffeyville, Heather Miller and husband, Cory of Stillwater, OK, and Haley Pike and husband, Tyler of Edna; three great-grandchildren, Hestin Pike, Jace Pike and Drew Miller; and five brothers, Darrel Gaut and wife, Wilma of Copan, OK, Charles Gaut and wife, Kay of Lebanon, IL, Jimmy Gaut and wife, Brenda of Spring, TX, and Phillip Gaut and wife Ailene of Crum, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Shari Lynn Lumm in 1996, one son, Rodney Wayne Gaut in 2017; and one brother, Anderson Byrne Gaut, Jr.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church, 109 S. 13th St., Independence, KS with Rev. Art Tull officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery north of Coffeyville. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Keystone Masonic Lodge #102 A.F. & A. M.

Friends may call on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the David W. Barnes Funeral Home in Coffeyville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Independence.

The family suggests memorials to Shriner's Transportation Fund; contributions may be left with the funeral home or mailed in care of David W. Barnes Funeral Home, 306 North Cline Road, Coffeyville, KS 67337.

To leave a message for the family please visit

David W. Barnes Funeral Home of Coffeyville is in charge of arrangements. Elbert Wayne Gaut, 84, of Coffeyville passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.He was born on March 23, 1935 at Wann, Oklahoma to Anderson Byrne and Mildred Mary (Sprague) Gaut. Wayne grew up and attended school in Wann graduating from Wann High School.Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 to 1958, while in the service he played basketball for the Army and was commissioned as Warrant Officer.On August 29, 1959 he married Norma Whaling at Dewey, Oklahoma. Following their marriage they made their home in Bartlesville, OK, Ponca City, OK, Wichita, KS, Lawrence, KS and Independence, KS where Wayne was employed by Montgomery Ward as assistant manager or manager of their stores for 22 years. In 1976 Wayne and Norma moved to Coffeyville where they owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware Store for 21 years retiring in 1996. Wayne also managed the Coffeyville Shopping Center for 38 years. In 1978 Wayne started Coffeyville Mini-Storage beginning with one building and growing to eleven buildings.He was a member of Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Independence, Keystone Masonic Lodge #102 A.F. and A.M. in Coffeyville, Scottish Rite in Fort Scott, KS, and Mirza Temple Shrine in Pittsburg, KS, he was Past Potentate in 1999, and served on the Kansas Self Storage Association Board of Directors for many years. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.Survivors include his wife, Norma of the home; and five grandchildren, Zach Lumm and wife, Traci of Sycamore, Chelsea Bailey and husband, Jason of Independence, Alec Gaut of Coffeyville, Heather Miller and husband, Cory of Stillwater, OK, and Haley Pike and husband, Tyler of Edna; three great-grandchildren, Hestin Pike, Jace Pike and Drew Miller; and five brothers, Darrel Gaut and wife, Wilma of Copan, OK, Charles Gaut and wife, Kay of Lebanon, IL, Jimmy Gaut and wife, Brenda of Spring, TX, and Phillip Gaut and wife Ailene of Crum, TX.He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Shari Lynn Lumm in 1996, one son, Rodney Wayne Gaut in 2017; and one brother, Anderson Byrne Gaut, Jr.Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church, 109 S. 13th St., Independence, KS with Rev. Art Tull officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery north of Coffeyville. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Keystone Masonic Lodge #102 A.F. & A. M.Friends may call on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the David W. Barnes Funeral Home in Coffeyville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Independence.The family suggests memorials to Shriner's Transportation Fund; contributions may be left with the funeral home or mailed in care of David W. Barnes Funeral Home, 306 North Cline Road, Coffeyville, KS 67337.To leave a message for the family please visit www.dwbfh.com. David W. Barnes Funeral Home of Coffeyville is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home David W Barnes Funeral Home

306 N Cline Rd

Coffeyville , KS 67337

(620) 251-6008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 27 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close