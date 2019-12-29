Elizabeth Lee Harris, 76, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on April 13, 1943 to the late Homer Majors II and Macy Majors.
She grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, later moved to Peru for her teenage years, then to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
She married Jackie Dean Harris, they lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Elizabeth (Liz) worked at United Linen, was a homemaker, and a volunteer at Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her brother Homer Mayers III.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Dean Harris of Bartlesville; daughters, Jill Chuleewah of Bartlesville and Pamela Parslow of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister-in-laws, Patrica Harris and Luann Crowell of Dewy, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Paton and Kiley Chuleewah of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 28, 2020