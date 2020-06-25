Ellen Viola Turowski passed away on June 23, 2020 while a resident of Heritage Villa in Bartlesville, OK.
Ellen was born April 3, 1928 in Niotaze, KS. She graduated from high school in Raytown, MO. She moved to Bartlesville and married John Turowski on December 31, 1946. John died December 8, 2008. They had been married for 61 years.
She was a member of 1st Christian Church in Bartlesville. Her favorite things were kids & grandkids. She also enjoyed going on rides & eating out.
She is survived by 2 sons Larry & Steve both of Bartlesville; four grandsons; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one grandson.
In lieu of flowers the family request the donations be made to The Lighthouse or a charity of your choice.
A graveside service for Ellen will take place at Memorial Park on Friday June 26, at 10:00 am. Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.