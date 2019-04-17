Elma Stone, previously of Bartlesville, went to be with our Lord on April 15, 2019. For the last three years she had been residing at Morningside Retirement Center in Branson, MO. Elma was born in Crowder, OK on September 11, 1919 to Jiles Emery and Elizabeth (Wherry) Steele. She married Troy Stone in July 1939. They moved to Bartlesville in 1940, where she worked for Western Union Telegraph Company until her retirement in 1973. Her husband, Troy, preceded her in death in 1975. She enjoyed sewing of any kind, particularly crocheting, which she learned from her father. She is survived by her son, Bill Stone and daughter in law Shirley Foust Stone , of Branson, MO and twin grandsons, Michael and David Stone, also of Branson, MO.
The Stone family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 PM until 8 PM.
Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Michael Vallandingham of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
