Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elma Stone, previously of Bartlesville, went to be with our Lord on April 15, 2019. For the last three years she had been residing at Morningside Retirement Center in Branson, MO. Elma was born in Crowder, OK on September 11, 1919 to Jiles Emery and Elizabeth (Wherry) Steele. She married Troy Stone in July 1939. They moved to Bartlesville in 1940, where she worked for Western Union Telegraph Company until her retirement in 1973. Her husband, Troy, preceded her in death in 1975. She enjoyed sewing of any kind, particularly crocheting, which she learned from her father. She is survived by her son, Bill Stone and daughter in law Shirley Foust Stone , of Branson, MO and twin grandsons, Michael and David Stone, also of Branson, MO.

The Stone family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Michael Vallandingham of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Elma Stone, previously of Bartlesville, went to be with our Lord on April 15, 2019. For the last three years she had been residing at Morningside Retirement Center in Branson, MO. Elma was born in Crowder, OK on September 11, 1919 to Jiles Emery and Elizabeth (Wherry) Steele. She married Troy Stone in July 1939. They moved to Bartlesville in 1940, where she worked for Western Union Telegraph Company until her retirement in 1973. Her husband, Troy, preceded her in death in 1975. She enjoyed sewing of any kind, particularly crocheting, which she learned from her father. She is survived by her son, Bill Stone and daughter in law Shirley Foust Stone , of Branson, MO and twin grandsons, Michael and David Stone, also of Branson, MO.The Stone family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 PM until 8 PM.Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Michael Vallandingham of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 17 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close