Elmer Dale Wagner

Bartlesville - Private family graveside services for Elmer Dale Wagner, 90, longtime resident who died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery with Grandson William L. Edwards IV officiating. Committal prayers and interment were directed by Stumpff Funeral Home.

An Oklahoma native, Mr. Wagner was born November 29, 1929 in Miami, Oklahoma. He was the son of Lester and Fannie Wagner. He received his education in Miami, Oklahoma and graduated with the Senior Class of 1947 and attended Miami Business College from 1947-1949.

Mr. Wagner was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Donna Jeane Wagner. He is survived by their daughter Karla Jeane Edwards and husband William Lester Edwards III of Jay, Oklahoma, two grandsons William Lester Edwards IV and wife Tammy, Michelle Edwards of Jenks and Anthony Dale Edwards of Albuquerque, New Mexico, one great grandson Braden Scott Edwards and wife Katie of Jenks, three great granddaughters Haleigh Michelle Edwards, Lauren Ashley Edwards, both of Jenks, and Mason Isabella Edwards of Fort Worth, Texas.



