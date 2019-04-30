Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home 1600 SE Washington Blvd Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Erma Lee Verner, 84, of Dewey, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Erma was born in Centralia, Oklahoma on July 24, 1934 to father Henry Crumrine and mother Edith (Jones) Crumrine. She graduated from Welch High School in 1954. Later she married Bobby D. Anderson in 1955 and they moved to Amarillo, Texas for a few months, Little Rock, Arkansas for three years, then lastly settled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for forty years. In November of 1993 she lost her husband Bobby of thirty-eight years. Later, Erma found Dalton R. Verner, and they married in November of 1995. They were members of the Bethany Church of God in Bethany, Oklahoma. In 2002 they had decided to move to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and resided there. In January of 2008 she had lost her husband Dalton of twelve years. Erma later decided in 2013 to move to Dewey, Oklahoma.

Erma was a volunteer at the Voice of the Martyrs and a docent at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed counted cross stitching and was a very talented artist.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Erma Lee Verner, 84, of Dewey, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.Erma was born in Centralia, Oklahoma on July 24, 1934 to father Henry Crumrine and mother Edith (Jones) Crumrine. She graduated from Welch High School in 1954. Later she married Bobby D. Anderson in 1955 and they moved to Amarillo, Texas for a few months, Little Rock, Arkansas for three years, then lastly settled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for forty years. In November of 1993 she lost her husband Bobby of thirty-eight years. Later, Erma found Dalton R. Verner, and they married in November of 1995. They were members of the Bethany Church of God in Bethany, Oklahoma. In 2002 they had decided to move to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and resided there. In January of 2008 she had lost her husband Dalton of twelve years. Erma later decided in 2013 to move to Dewey, Oklahoma.Erma was a volunteer at the Voice of the Martyrs and a docent at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed counted cross stitching and was a very talented artist.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stumpff Funeral Home.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.Stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 30 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close