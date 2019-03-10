Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Ethel Mae Owen, 88, of Bartlesville, died at 7:20 P.M. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Mrs. Owen will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday at the Dewey Cemetery with Rev. Waymond White of the Liberty Chapel of Praise officiating. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Owen family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6 PM until 8 P.M. Come and go visitation for family and friends will be from 9 AM until 8 PM on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Owen's name be made to the Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006.

Mrs. Owen was born at Henryetta, Oklahoma on January 26, 1931 the daughter of James Canada Tarwater and Minnie Isabell (Holt) Tarwater. She grew up and received her education at Wilson, Oklahoma and she was married to William Alfred Owen at Henryetta, Oklahoma on October 30, 1947. They made their home at Henryetta where Mr. Owen was employed at the Eagle-Picher Smelter and Mrs. Owen was active as a homemaker. They came to Bartlesville in 1968 and Mr. Owen was employed with National Zinc and Mrs. Owen was employed with Mr. Paul Roll and the Heritage House Nursing Home. Mrs. Owen remained in Mr. Roll's employment as the dietary supervisor at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Heritage Villa Nursing Center until her retirement in the mid 1990's to spend time with her family. She was an active member of the Liberty Chapel of Praise Church. She liked to cook for church activities, family and friends and her specialty was her pies. She also liked to embroider.

Mrs. Owen is survived by one son, William Scott Owen and wife Cynthia of Bartlesville, two sisters, Ruby Tedrick of Chelsea, Okla., and Lucille Howard and husband Bruce of Mannford, Okla, two grandchildren, Tim Hicks and wife Rena of Nowata and Robert (Bobby) Owen and wife Summer of Bartlesville, ten great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Alfred Owen on April 3, 2007, a son, Wendell Alvin Owen in 1985, an infant daughter, Clara Elizabeth Owen in 1958, a grandson, William Sherman Owen on July 15, 2016, her parents, two sisters, Dona Owen and Mildred Harleson and four brothers, Bill Tarwater, Joe Tarwater, Tom Tarwater and Frank Tarwater.

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

