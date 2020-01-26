Eva Lucille Crow Atkins, 95, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at her home in Bartlesville. Never was anyone more ready to join her husband of almost 72 years than was Eva, as she prayed fervently for her Lord to take her home.
Eva was born on August 16, 1924, in Chouteau, Oklahoma to Charles Francis Crow and Ethel Laura Hildreth Crow, the 6th of 7 children. She graduated from Chouteau High School in May 1942 and married the love of her life, Ross Atkins, on December 31, 1945. She and Ross were the parents of three children, James Glen, Karen Ann Fouts, and Melody Lynne Frakes, four grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Voegele, Amanda (Tracey) Pfeiffer, Tyler Frakes and Spencer Frakes, and five great-grandchildren, Reese, Miles and Jase Voegele and Remy and Halle Pfeiffer.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Atkins, in 2017, her son, Glen Atkins in 1973, her grandson, Justin Atkins in 1995, and son-in-law, Michael J. Frakes in 2013. All of her siblings also preceded her in death.
Private family services were held under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 301 S Creek Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 26 to Feb. 25, 2020