Evan "Chip" Schutz, 69, long time resident of Bartlesville, passed away Saturday 8 February 2020. Evan was born October 18, 1950, in Joplin, Missouri. He was the son of Howard Schutz and Elizabeth Webber Schutz. Evan's family moved to Bartlesville when he was age 5, and he attended Limestone Elementary, Wayside Elementary, Madison Junior High, and College High School. He graduated from College High School in the class of 1969, and began college at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. Evan remained in Pocatello, working in shipping/receiving and phosphate chemicals until 1989. At that time, he moved to Asheville, North Carolina for the next 6 years, before returning to Bartlesville. He would be employed by American Airlines in Tulsa until his retirement.
Evan won local awards for his artistic talent. His greatest joys were in hunting and marksmanship activities at the Bartlesville Sportsmens' Club.
Evan is survived by three brothers (William Schutz, David Schutz, and Robert Wolfe, Jr); niece Teresa Schutz; nephews Edward Huddell, Carl Schutz, and Steven Schutz; and five grandnephews and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathryn Schutz.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com. Arrangements for Mr. Schutz have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 16 to Mar. 15, 2020