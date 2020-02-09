Fern Crawford Cartwright, longtime resident of Bartlesville, OK, passed away January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Ira and Callie Crawford of Fayette, Missouri. Following graduation from Central College (now Central Methodist University) in Fayette, she began work in the Kerr-McGee branch office in Kansas City. Fern married Merle Cartwright and moved to Bartlesville, where she worked at Cities Service Oil Company. After raising her family, she became a licensed real estate sales associate and worked part time at Phillips Petroleum.

Fern participated in many activities. In high school she was student council Secretary/Treasurer and was nominated for President. At college she was a sorority member, color bearer for the marching band, and Homecoming Queen. While working in Kansas City she was a member of Desk and Derrick. During her many years in Bartlesville, Fern was a member of American Association of University Women, charter member of Bartlesville Women's Council of Realtors, Christian Women's Club, Bartlesville Symphony Society, charter member of Adams Women's Golf Association where she was Treasurer, and 55+ Activity Center where she helped teach line dancing and painting. She and her husband, Merle, participated in a monthly dinner bridge group for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and taught Children's Sunday School classes for several years, followed by a few years in Homebuilders Sunday School where she was Treasurer.

Fern is survived by her daughter Karen Bowzer (husband, Jerry) in Oklahoma, her son Greg Cartwright (wife, Becca) in Texas, and her sister-in-law Martha Crawford in Arizona. She is also survived by step-granddaughter Joanna Bowzer (husband, Nicholas) and grandsons Sean, Trevor, and Landon Cartwright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, her parents, and brothers.

A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th in the chapel at Tallgrass Estates in Bartlesville. Memorials may be sent to Bartlesville First Church or . Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.