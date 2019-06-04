Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferrald Lester Jones. View Sign Service Information Strode Funeral Home 610 S Duncan St Stillwater , OK 74074 (405)-372-5550 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Lost Creek United Methodist Church 8002 S. Washington St. Stillwater , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ferrald Lester Jones, 67, of Stillwater, OK, went to be with his Gracious Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City, OK, after a battle with Endocarditis.

A celebration of his Life will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Lost Creek United Methodist Church, 8002 S. Washington St., Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

Ferrald was born on April 29, 1952, in Bartlesville, OK, to Joseph Lester Jones and Gladys May Coleman Jones. Ferrald married Paula Z Demaree in Stillwater, OK. on June 19, 1976. He worked for AT&T for over 38 years and retired in 2011. He was a founding member of Rockin' M Cowboy Church, Perkins, OK. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother and papa. He was our "go to guy" to fix anything.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Amber Marlena Z Ritter and husband David, Stillwater, OK (grandchildren Ethan, Demaree and Bauer), daughter Tarissa K Lynn McChristian and husband Dale, Stillwater, OK (grandchildren Alexia, Dale Lee and Colee Cate J, due in October) and one brother, Ronald Coleman Jones and wife Carla; one sister, Marla Jones as well as nephews, nieces and many family and friends. Ferrald and Paula have adopted and ministered many college kids throughout the years.

His parents and baby sister, Helen Ann Jones, predecease him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rockin' M Building Fund, in memory of Ferrald Lester Jones, P.O. Box 309 Perkins, OK. 74059 or to Beagle Freedom Project, in Memory of Ferrald Lester Jones, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd, #534 North Hollywood, California 91607 or

