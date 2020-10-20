Flossie "Sue" Oleta Young
Flossie "Sue" Oleta (Passmore) (Bridges) Young, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, in Dewey, Oklahoma. Sue was born on September 6, 1930, in Claremore, Oklahoma, to William Henry, Sr., and Rosa Matilda (Epple) Passmore. She was reared on the family farm and attended school in the Claremore and Ochelata areas. She was the youngest of 12 children.
Sue and O. C. "Curt" Bridges were united in marriage on October 30, 1948, and moved to Seattle, Washington. Three children were born of this union. Sue and Garold L. Young were united in marriage on March 29, 1964 and had one son. The family relocated to Thornton, Colorado, in 1973, and then moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in 1975. Sue helped open the local KMart store, where she was affectionately known as "Suedy", and retired from there after 15 years. She attended First Baptist Church of Bartlesville.
Sue loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids fiercely and was known to all kids (related or not) as "Granny". Sue treasured family gatherings for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and especially the annual Passmore/Stone reunion. She also loved her coffee, naps and playing solitaire. Sue looked forward to the annual return of her hummers every April and faithfully fed them all summer long.
Sue is survived by her husband, Garold, of Bartlesville; two sons, Curtis Bridges of Bartlesville; and Gary and wife Kristy Young of Dewey; one daughter, Kathleen Bridges of Bartlesville; two grandsons, Jon Cupp of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Michael Young and wife Crystal of Verona, Missouri; eight great grandchildren: Taylor, Kaytlin, Kourtney, Khia, Lakin, Kenyon, Blayden and baby Young due to arrive in March; two great-great grandchildren: Tyler and Bexley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind two very special friends, Cora and Martin, and the caring staff of Medicalodges and Cornerstone Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald Leon Bridges; seven brothers and four sisters.
Public visitation will be from 9:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, October 22, at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23 at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tom Cox officiating. Burial will follow at the Dewey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mary Martha Outreach, Lighthouse Outreach Center, or Special Olympics
Arrangements have been entrusted to Tom Willis at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com
