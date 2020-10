Flossy YoungDewey - Flossie "Sue" Oleta (Passmore) (Bridges) Young, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, in Dewey, Oklahoma. A come and go visitation will be held Thursday October 22, from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday October 23, at 2:00 pm in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com