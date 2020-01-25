Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances (Knight) Kaufman Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



In 1998, she moved to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas, where she met and married Norman N. Davis in 2003. After Norman's passing in 2011, she lived at The Legacy at Georgetown.

Frances is survived by her son, James M. Kaufman and wife Teresa of Oklahoma City, her daughter, Nancy Kaufman Redden and husband Bob of Georgetown, her daughter, Cheryl Kaufman Vanek and husband Jeff of Georgetown, and stepson Mike Davis and wife Cynthia of Georgetown. She is also survived by three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two siblings, Paul A. Knight and Wanda Abshier.

Her children, raised in a good and loving home, remember her by this passage from the book of Proverbs, "She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue…Her children rise up and call her blessed."

Frances was born December 14, 1927, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Frank A. "Bud" Knight and Zenda Welch Knight. Her father was a teamster who hauled oilfield pipe by horse drawn wagons into the early day Osage oilfields. She moved with her parents throughout West Texas, following the oil fields, and then to Odessa, Texas, where her parents established Superior Paraffin Scraping Company. In Odessa, Frances met a young Petroleum Engineer working for Phillips Petroleum Company, Milford J. Kaufman, and they were married in 1948. They raised three children in Bartlesville. After Milford's untimely death in 1971, Frances moved to the Austin, Texas, area where she cared for her parents for many years.

At Frances' request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so with a donation to The Salvation Army

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24, 2020

