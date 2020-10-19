Frances Louise (Gosa) Duncan
Dewey - Frances Louise (Gosa) Duncan, 85 of Dewey, Oklahoma passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Nursing Center, Carthage, MO.
Mrs. Duncan was born May 5, 1935 in Baxter Springs, KS to the union of George (3 Jack) and Mayme (Benton) Gosa. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. She served as Secretary of Sunday School, youth Sunday School teacher, President of youth usher board. She moved to Dewy, OK and joined Westside First Baptist Church. She served as corresponding Secretary and announcer.
Mrs. Duncan worked for Kansas Gas Company and One Oak as a clerk and cashier retiring in April 30, 1993. She was a member of Westside Senior Citizens Organization and she belonged to Hopestone Cancer Support Center Bartlesville, Inc. If you knew Mrs. Duncan, she was always telling you "I Love You Genuine" and she meant it. She was always praying for those in need of prayer.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Jeffrey W. Duncan and wife Melissa of Oronogo, MO; three daughters, Vivian L. Smith of Bartlesville, OK, Yvonne M. Rainey and husband Clint of Bartlesville, OK, and Anita J. Baker of Joplin, MO; 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Preceding Mrs. Duncan in death is her dad, George (3 Jack) Gosa, and her mother, Mayme (Benton) Gosa; daughter, Yolanda Lane in 1957; two sons, Ronald Lane in 1993 and Reggie (Regis) Lane in 2005; two sisters, Juanita Duke in 1961, baby Jural Jones in 1976; nephew, Walter Jones in 1992; her first husband, Jessee Lane; second husband, Howard Duncan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westside First Baptist Church, 328 N. Downing, Dewey, OK 74029. Pastor Michael Diggs will officiate. Burial will follow back in the Baxter Springs Cemetery, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Men of the church and family will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made to Westside First Baptist Church or Hopestone Cancer Support Center Bartlesville in care of the funeral home. Acknowledgement's for the family may be emailed to derfeltchapel@embarqmail.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com
