Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Funeral service 1:00 PM streamed live at Arnold Moore & Neekamp's Facebook page

Frances Mae Tarter, 80, retired RN, went to be with her heavenly father in Bartlesville, OK at Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation on April 25, 2020.

Frances was born on September 2, 1939 in Turley, OK to Roy and Dorothy Shaver. She grew up and attend school in Tulsa, OK.

Frances married Joel Ray Dees. They made their home in Oklahoma City and later moved to Tulsa. They had 3 children, one of which, Joyce Rae Dees, preceded them in death at 1 month old.

Frances started classes to become a nurse after separating from Joel. She received her LPN license in 1969. She worked in several different hospitals through the years. Her desire to help people was always apparent in her work.

In 1969, she met and married William Robert "Bob" Magee. Bob adopted Denice Diane and Connie Rae. They moved to Wellston, OK and had 1 daughter Bobbie. Altogether, Bob and Frances raised 6 children

She loved spending her summers on the farm. After the children were on their own, they sold the farm and bought the country store in Whippoorwill by Hulah Lake. When Bob passed away in 1988, Frances went back to into nursing and worked at several hospitals. Her last job was as a caregiver working with her daughters until she was not physically capable of doing it anymore because of Parkinson's Disease.

She is survived by 4 daughters; Denice Lowe and husband Lane of Oklahoma City, OK, Connie Coppage and husband Jerry of Ramona, OK, Bobbie Scroggins of Bartlesville, Rhonda Jo Magee of Ramona, and one Robbie Magee of Arkansas, 7 grandkids; Carrie and and husband Mark Eberle, Chrystal Mcualey, Jermiah Bias, Mistie Nihart, Kevin Nihart, Tyler Scroggins, and Tiffney Scroggins, 16 Great grandkids, close friends; Kevin & Angie Mnich, Annie Parsons, Helen York and many others that will dearly miss her.

She is joining in celebration with her husbands; Joe Ray Dees and William Robert Magee, daughter; Joyce Rae Dees, parents; Dorothy and Roy Shaver, sister; Betty Prewitt and son; Jimmy Magee.

Visitation for Frances will be held Thursday April 30, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Friday May 1, in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Chapel at 1:00 pm.

Services will be streamed live at Arnold Moore & Neekamp's Facebook page.

Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 30 to May 29, 2020

